The former scaffolding site worker with a shot at a world boxing title

Two years ago Jack Massey was working on a scaffolding site.

Now the Manchester cruiserweight is the newly-crowned European and Commonwealth champion.

And on October 12, he looks to add a world title to his growing collection of belts.

Massey, 31, will be in Saudia Arabia for the fight of his life.

He faces Jai Opetaia - one of the most feared fighters on the planet - on the undercard to the superfight between light heavyweights Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

Massey said: "I had to be patient. It just shows these opportunities - you new know what's round the corner. And I knew sooner or later it would come.

"I'm very stubborn and I could have quit boxing a lot of times in my career."

After just four weeks notice, Massey beat European and Commonwealth champion Isaac Chamberlain in June.

It was just part of a life-changing 18 months which also saw him become a father and a husband. The honeymoon was postponed to make way for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

"I fight for my family now. And that's what gives me massive motivation going into these fights," said Massey.

"I'm lucky to be in a job where I can see my daughter. I'm not working twelve hours days: I'll finish training, go and see her and put her to bed at night."

Massey's trainer Joe Gallagher said: "He's got to go over there and make sure he's not a rabbit in the headlights.

"Jack Massey does have that puncher's chance. It's a big ask - but that is why everyone tunes into boxing. You just don't know what's going to happen."