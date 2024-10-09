Celebrities from across the country are beginning to raise money and awarenesss for a specialist baby hospice on the brink of closure.

Zoe's Place has been providing palliative and end-of-life care to children up to 5-years-old in Liverpool for more than 30 years, but after failing to secure funds for a new £3.5m hospice trustees announced it would close for good at the end of 2024.

Reacting to the news, celebrities including Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, John Bishop, and Iain Stirling have announced they'll be raising money to keep the hospice open.

Paddy, a UFC champion from Huyton, took to Instagram upon hearing the "baffling" announcement and promised to do everything he could to support the hospice.

He said: "[It's] just baffling to me. The amount of work they do, what they do for kids and for families. How on earth could Zoe's Place be getting shut?

"We can't let this happen. This is a children's hospice. I just can't believe this is happening."

Zoe's Place has operated in Liverpool for the last three decades. Credit: ITV News

Paddy went on to call for Liverpool and Everton footballers to get involved with fundraising, while also promising to support the hospice through his own foundation.

He went on to say: "It's a staple of the city. It cannot go. Lives depend on it.

"It's been there as long as I remember. It was next to my school growing up."

Celebrity fundraisers have already begun for the hospice, with Liverpool comedian Adam Rowe taking on the challenge of cycling across India in November.

He said: "If you're from Liverpool you know about Zoe's place.

"I spent the first few years of my life in and out of Alder Hey hospital with operations on my... eye. Luckily, my family got the support they needed from the NHS that just isn't there any more for families.

"Now, Zoe's Place provides that support for the kids and those families during such a horrific time. And if they go, there's no alternative. Nowhere else has the capacity to take care of the 50 families that Zoe's Place currently looks after."

Since announcing the 450km challenge, Adam's fundraiser has already raised close to £40,000 for Zoe's Place.

Other comedians will be raising money for the hospice with a set of comedy gigs at the end of October. It took less than a minute for a charity show to sell out, which will feature John Bishop, Iain Stirling, and Jason Manford.

In May 2024, Zoe's Place made an appeal for donations ahead of its lease running out in 2025. The money would be used to build a new hospice in a different location but despite raising over £1 million, delays during the planning process left "insufficient time to construct the building."

