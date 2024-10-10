Almost half of young people have used vapes containing cannabis - with 54% claiming they were easier to buy than normal e-cigarettes, a survey has found.

But testing revealed that many vapes being sold as THC vapes – vapes that contain the main psychoactive component of cannabis - contained synthetic cannabinoids, known as spice.

While those which do contain THC varied significantly in their content, ranging from 18% to 90%.

The review of drug use across Greater Manchester found 48% of those asked reported using THC vapes with two-fifths saying they felt they had "got stronger".

The GM trends report also highlighted an increase in the use of ketamine at a younger age, including by high school-aged children, to self-medicate anxiety and trauma, away from a drug traditionally associated with clubbing.

One in six (16%) young people reported using the drug in the past year, a significant increase from 6% in 2022, causing long-term health issues including bladder, kidney and liver damage.

Other highlights in the report include:

an increase in the use of powdered cocaine with one in six (17%) young people reported using the drug - a significant increase of 7% in the last year

almost half (45%) claimed it is easier to buy

while two-fifths (40%) saying it had ‘got stronger’ with a high average purity reported at 64% per gram.

Researchers from Manchester Metropolitan University analysed existing data, conducted online surveys of 132 Greater Manchester professionals, 400 young people, alongside interviews with 85 key professional informants, and 21 young people who used THC vapes and 22 young people who used ketamine.

This was accompanied by the testing of 199 drug samples by the Manchester Drug Analysis and Knowledge Exchange (MANDRAKE) a drugs testing research project based at Manchester Met developed with Greater Manchester Police to test non-evidential drug samples, along with samples submitted by other external agencies.

Rob Ralphs, Professor of Criminology and Social Policy at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “This year’s findings have highlighted the impact of recent changes to how young people consume nicotine with the shift from smoking tobacco to vaping now reflected in the way young people are choosing to use cannabis.

"Ketamine appears to be multi-functional, replacing alcohol and cannabis as a drug of choice to relax and providing the same function as prescription drugs in aiding sleep, self-medicating anxiety and trauma.

"It’s rapidly changing from a drug taken occasionally at weekends to more regular use. Consequently, services are beginning to see people presenting with ketamine-related bladder and kidney harms at a much younger age.

"We need to develop a whole system approach to address this.”

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police said: “The research and information featured within the GM TRENDS report allow us to understand the ever-evolving drugs market, so we can devise targeted disruption and prevention plans that better support communities.

“We have launched the GM Drugs Strategy to build on the strong partnership work we already do, ensuring we can best respond to emerging threats and trends, support people and keep people safe.”

