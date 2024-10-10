Olivia Rodrigo announces new Co-op Live dates after previous cancellations

The US pop star Olivia Rodrigo has rescheduled her performances at the Co-op Live arena, after a string of problems at the new venue delayed her two sold-out shows.

Opening night at the £365m music and entertainment venue in Manchester was cancelled on three different occasions, as contractors struggled to fix "ongoing venue-related technical issues".

When a ventilation system fell to the ground during a soundcheck for what should have been the Co-op Live's opening night on 1 May 2024, Olivia Rodrigo was forced to cancel the Manchester dates for her Guts world tour.

The 21-year-old singer Vampire singer previously said she was “sooooo disappointed” that she was unable to perform in Manchester, and promised to return to the city.

Live music finally got under way as British band Elbow opened the venue on 14 May.

On 9 October, Rodrigo announced the shows would go ahead on Monday 30 June and Tuesday 1 July 2025.

The new dates have roused speculation that Rodrigo could form part of the bill at Glastonbury Festival, to take place at Worthy Farm from June 25 to 29.

One fan took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: "So Olivia Rodrigo is basically confirmed to do Glastonbury?!?!"

Another added: "It's looking pretty likely, this one. Friday night Pyramid headliner?"

The previous last minute cancellation left fans "in tears" but since the UK's largest indoor venue's rocky start a number of stars have performed at the venue including Travis Scott, Liam Gallagher, and Justin Timberlake.

Rodrigo performed her “biggest venue ever” in the Philippines earlier this month, which the star described as “the most special show and the most meaningful trip” as her great-grandfather emigrated from the Philippines to the US.

She is now on the Australian leg of the tour, before a string of shows in South America next March.

