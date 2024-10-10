A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another was found dead at a home.

Officers were called to a property on Counthill Road in Moorside, in Oldham, at around 1.20am on 10 October following reports of an "altercation".Police found the 61-year-old man dead on arrival. His next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers.A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A cordon is in place as detectives carry out enquiries into the tragedy.

Police have cordoned off part of Counthill Road in Moorside Oldham after a man was found dead Credit: MEN Media

People living nearby say police have been going door-to-door asking for any information following what they were told was a "serious incident".Locals say there was a large police presence on Counthill Road and neighbouring Crowley Lane throughout Thursday morning.A spokesperson for GMP said: "At around 1.20am this morning, officers responded to reports of an altercation at a property on Counthill Road, Oldham.

"Sadly, a man aged 61 was found dead by officers upon their arrival. His family are currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

"A man aged 40 has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning. Detectives are in attendance at the property as they continue their enquiries."

