Tommy Fury has said he will love his former fiancee Molly-Mae Hague "until the day I die" after the couple's split made headlines.

The pair announced the break-up in separate social media messages in August 2024, causing fans to speculate on what ended their five year relationship.

Appearing on This Morning, Tommy was asked what he thought about the theories that he was to blame for the break up.

He said: "There’s been a lot of critics out there, and there’ll be critics out there ’til the day I die.

“Everyone will point the finger when there’s a bandwagon to jump on but at the end of the day, out of respect to Molly, and out of respect to myself, and our relationship… I’m going to let us deal with that in private as much as we can.”

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury confirmed their split on social media. Credit: PA Images

The professional boxer from Manchester was also asked if he would like to get back together with Molly Mae.

He said: “It’s my family, at the end of the day. I love them 'til the day I die.”

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up on Love Island season five in 2019, got engaged in July 2023.

Reflecting on their time on Love Island, Fury said he remembers it as being “the summer of a lifetime”.

“I had never seen it, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into… but I ended up finding love and finding the mother of my child, to my daughter Bambi, it was a very eventful summer”, he added.

The couple welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

Ahead of her second birthday, Fury said she is getting “more cheeky by the day” and was “understanding a lot more of what’s going on and turning into her own little person”.

He also called her a “daddy’s girl”, adding: “She is not only my twin, she’s my personality as well”.

Tommy Fury appeared on This Morning to promote his new memoir, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life As A Fury, where he has addressed their separation in an added chapter.

He said: “I felt freely in the book to speak so that’s why I added the last chapter to keep everybody up to date, and in there I’ve talked about my feelings in the past two months, and it has been tough."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...