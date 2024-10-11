Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rob Smith was at Liverpool Crown Court for the sentencing of Jane Hill who has admitted murdering 90-year-old Myra Thompson.

A carer has been jailed for life for the murder of a 90-year-old woman in her own home in "the ultimate breach of trust" - after she was caught on camera stealing from her.

Jane Hill, 52, hit Myra Thompson over the head as she lay in bed before taking a pillow and suffocating her as she tried to fight back at her home in Spital, on the Wirral, in April 2024.

Jailing Hill, who was one of Mrs Thompson's carers, for 22 -and-a-half years Recorder of Liverpool, Andrew Menary KC, said the offence had been a "gross breach of trust against a vulnerable woman".

Judge Menary said: “This was a cruel and callous offence involving significant planning and premeditation committed in gross breach of trust against a vulnerable woman in her own home.

"Her suffering during the time you were attacking her must have been profound."

Jayne Hill was jailed for life with minimum term for 22-and-a-half-years. Credit: Merseyside Police

Liverpool Crown Court heard a covert camera was set up in the home of Mrs Thompson in Spital, Wirral, after she told neighbours she suspected one of her carers was taking cash from her purse, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Hill was seen stealing money from Mrs Thompson, on 12 April, and the agency worker was subsequently suspended by her employers after she “flatly” denied the offence.

The court heard Hill then went back to her client's home with the aim of “removing her” as a witness to the theft.

Letting herself in with a key from the key safe Hill hit Mrs Thompson over the head and, as the pensioner fought back and began shouting, she then suffocated her.

Judge Meany added: “The suddenness, ferocity and persistence of the violence you used demonstrates I am sure that you went there that night intending to kill your victim.

"You hit her several times over the head with a metal flask and then applied a pillow over her face so that she was fatally suffocated.

“She had other injuries indicating she fought as strongly as she properly could.

"You hoped her death would somehow enable you to keep your job and more significantly I'm sure you feared the matter might go further and involve a complaint to the police.

“You wanted to try to conceal the fact that a crime had been committed by removing the only person you thought was a witness.

"This was therefore a premeditated murder intended to obstruct the course of justice.”

Hill also admitted the theft of £60 cash from Ms Thompson's purse on 12 April.

Myra Thompson was murdered in her own home. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Dave Jones, from Merseyside Police, said it was a "shocking and despicable" that Hill chose to carry out the attack on a frail and elderly woman who should have been safe in bed in her own home.

“She has shown no remorse over the death of Myra but will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars to think about her actions on that night," DI Jones said.

“No length of sentence will ever be able to bring Myra back but hopefully knowing justice has been served will come as some kind of comfort for all those who loved her.”

Mrs Thompson had worked at Clatterbridge Cancer Unit, as well as caring for her disabled husband for 50 years.

Myra’s friend and neighbour Ann Jarvis said in a statement released by Merseyside Police: “I have lost all confidence and trust in the world and humanity itself, as I try to comprehend the brutal murder of my dear friend and neighbour Myra.

“Myra was like a sister to me and I keep replaying over and over this day, and the shock of hearing of her killing.

“Myra had worked in a caring role all her life in Clatterbridge Cancer Unit, as well as caring for her disabled husband for 50 years.

"Myra was a trusting, kind, loyal and intelligent lady who never hurt anyone. Ever.

“All Myra wanted and deserved was to spend the rest of her days in the comfort of her own home and be treated with the respect and dignity she has shown to others.”

The police scene at Myra's home at Bolde Way, Spital. Credit: Liverpool Echo.

Myra's niece Anne Charters added: "As a family we are greatly relieved that the murder investigation into Myra’s death has finally come to an end, resulting in a fitting sentence for the accused."To abuse a position of trust on someone as frail and vulnerable as my aunty Myra and to then confront her with such violence is something that has been incredibly upsetting and difficult to come to terms with."We can only imagine the terror she experienced during her final moments on the evening of 23 April in her own home, a place where she was supposed to be safe.

"We are hoping that now justice has been served we can all move on and hope it will go some way towards helping everyone directly affected by this shocking case, to find some form of closure from what has ultimately been a living nightmare."

Hill also admitted stealing jewellery from other elderly people she cared for including a gold necklace belonging to a 97-year-old woman.

