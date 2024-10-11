Play Brightcove video

Toni Duggan spoke to ITV Granada Reports sport's correspondent, David Chisnall

Former Everton and Manchester City star Toni Duggan has said she is "proud" that young girls can now "dream and aspire to be professional footballers".

The 33-year-old - who won 79 caps, lifted several trophies and helped the Lionesses reach the World Cup and European Championship semi-finals - retired from the game last month.

Speaking to Granada Reports, Duggan said playing professionally had "been a dream come true" and was all she had ever wanted to do.

Toni Duggan played for Manchester City from 2013 - 2017 Credit: PA

Duggan was just 16 when she broke into the first team at Everton before going onto play for a number of other top-flight clubs, including Manchester City and Barcelona - where she became the first English player since fellow striker Gary Linekar to join the Spanish club.

It was a move that Duggan describes as "life changing", adding: "To go over there, live there, live the culture, you know, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi and learn a new language, the list is endless.

"It was challenging," she said. "It would tough being away from family but it was something I'm so glad I did, looking back."

Toni Duggan with Lionel Messi at Barcelona Credit: X @toniduggan

Duggan was also part of the 2015 England side that won bronze at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. It's a moment she describes as a "pinnacle in women's football".

She added: "It just felt like, in the past, women's football didn't get the respect it deserves.

"And coming home after that tournament, you know, you get taxi drivers, people in your local supermarket, women, men, young girls, young boys congratulating you and saying they watched us.

"It really did make a difference and change the women's game."

Duggan is now looking forward to spending time with her 18-month-old daughter Luella who she says is "the best thing that's ever happened to me".

She added: "There'll be a lot less barriers in her way if she does want to go on the same path as her mum."

