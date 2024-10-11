Former Liverpool midfielder Peter Cormack dies aged 78

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Peter Cormack has died at the age of 78.

The Scotland international won two league titles, the UEFA Cup and FA Cup during a four-year spell at Anfield between 1972 and 1976 working under manager Bill Shankly.

After his signing from Nottingham Forest, Cormack went on "to be a key figure in the successes of the legendary manager’s final seasons in charge of the Reds", the club said.

His made his debut against Derby County in September 1972, before opening his Liverpool goalscoring account just a week later against Wolves.

On his late winning goal in the Merseyside derby at home in October, he said: “It was a terrific feeling and I didn’t spend much money that night!”

Peter Cormack (second L) scores the opening goal against Leeds in 1973, watched by teammates Chris Lawler (L) and Kevin Keegan (R). Credit: PA Images

At the end of his first season Cormack made 52 appearances in all competitions and scored 10 goals, helping Shankly’s men clinch the First Division championship for the first time since 1965-66.

He also played every minute of the two-legged UEFA Cup final as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach to lift their first piece of European silverware.

Cormack repeated that personal output in 1973-74 with 57 matches and 11 goals, including eight starts in the FA Cup run that culminated in a comprehensive Wembley win over Newcastle United.

Cormack's Liverpool career was cut short following a knee cartilage issue that escalated in December 1975.

On his final appearance for the Reds, Peter provided the winning goal in a 1-0 home victory over Manchester City.

“I’ve always had this problem with my knee, my cartilage was cracked,” he said at the time.

“I was told I could keep playing but that eventually it would give way. One day it did just that.”

He left Anfield in November 1976 having totalled 178 appearances and 26 goals

Cormack, who also played for Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, returned to former club Hibernian and went on to manage Partick, Cowdenbeath and Greenock Morton with a short spell as an international manager for Botswana.