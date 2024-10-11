Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott went to have a look at the street close to traffic during the school run

All schools in Greater Manchester are being urged to get involved in a scheme to make travel safer for children.

So-called "School Streets" are closed at both ends during the school run and staffed by volunteers.

The hope is that walking, wheeling and scooting to school safer and encourage healthier lifestyles, and reduce air pollution.

It comes after it was revealed Greater Manchester's levels of Nitrogen Dioxide are the worst in country - more than five times the level recommended by World Health Organisation.

An annual measure of air pollution in the region exceeds other major cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool and London.

99% of schools in Greater Manchester breach the WHO limit for nitrogen dioxide

The School Streets initiative is already in operation three days a week at Seymour Park Primary in Trafford.

Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

Headteacher Tom Johnson said: "When we very first started the scheme, many young people walked out of school and said: "I can't taste the cars'. Which is really powerful isn't it?

"For a young person to say they can't taste the traffic outside: that just underscores to me how important is is that we try and do something about the problem of air pollution outside schools."

"Generally, people have been really supportive - they say how difficult the traffic is on the days we don't do school streets."

Headteacher Tom Johnson with Dame Sarah Storey and Andy Burnham Credit: ITV News

Greater Manchester's Active Travel Commissioner, the Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, and the Metro Mayor Andy Burnham are to write to schools asking them to take part.

The aim to boost the existing number of School Streets from 30 to 100 in the next four years.

Dame Sarah said: "Safety and convenience are two of the main barriers to people choosing to walk, wheel or cycle to school and interventions like School Streets are a good starting point for improving the whole journey for those travelling to school and onward about their day.

Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

“Generating a focus on schools travel is so important so that whole journeys can be catered for, and people given a genuine choice and alternative to having to use their car for the school drop off and pick up."

Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

What are School Streets?

School Streets involve closing the road outside a school during drop off and pick up time to reduce vehicle traffic, creating a child-friendly environment.

Essential access for residents and blue badge holders is maintained, but through traffic is restricted.

Research has shown that School Streets can reduce the number of people driving to school by a third and reduce the risk of injury.

Source: Transport for Greater Manchester

Andy Burnham said: "I saw the positive impact a School Street can have on children, parents and the wider community, providing a safe and pleasant space for children walk, wheel, cycle and even scoot right up to the school gate.

“We know that some parents and children don’t always feel safe walking to school, and we are working to change that. School Streets are a great first step for everyone and that’s why we will helping schools to deliver more in the coming years.”

Manchester Mums for Lungs have been chalking stencil messages next to air quality monitors recording illegal levels of pollution Credit: Mums for Lungs

In data released by Clean Air Greater Manchester last week, illegal levels of NO2 were monitored in over 60 places, and a further 78 locations are considered to be at risk of exceeding the legal levels. Legal levels should have been complied with 14 years ago.

Liz Godfrey, a parent of two, who runs the Manchester Mums for Lungs group, said: “So many monitors across Greater Manchester are still recording illegal levels of air pollution, this is making children sick!

"We urge everyone, including the national government, to work together. We need quick and effective action to meet recommended air pollution levels to protect little kids from wheezing and asthma.

"We must start with those roads that pollute children on their way to and whilst at school, as they spend so much time there.

"We look forward to working with councillors and the Mayor to introduce new School Streets across Greater Manchester.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...