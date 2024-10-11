A man has been jailed after his banned-breed dog carried out a "horrific attack" on a three-year-old girl - leaving her with serious facial injuries.

Harry Vinten, 32, admitted being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury after the pit bull pounced on the girl outside a pub in Kirkby, Merseyside.

The youngster was left with significant facial injuries and required treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital following the attack on 2 September 2023 at around 3.20pm

Vinten was arrested at the scene, outside the Market Tavern Pub, on Newton Gardens, while the dog was seized and humanely destroyed with the consent of the owner.

Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court he was jailed for 16 months and banned from owning dogs for four years.

Harris Vinten, of Ormskirk in Lancashire, was jailed for 16 months. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Constable Beth Flintham, of Merseyside Police, said: “This was a horrific attack on a young girl, who suffered significant injuries to her face and required hospital treatment.

“Thankfully we were able to arrest Vinten at the scene and seized the dog, which was later established to be a pit bull, which is a banned breed.

“In this country, it’s against the law to own certain types of dogs, which includes pit bulls. We can only hope that this case gives a warning to dog owners, regardless of their breed of dog, about the importance of keeping their pets under control in public places.

“We will act on all information provided on suspected irresponsible dog ownership. Failing to keep your dog under control can lead to the worst outcome imaginable.” Call 999 if a dog is posing an immediate threat to the safety of the public, or pass other information via @Merpol CC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also report other concerns about dogs via your local authority.