Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri spoke to those involved

A thriving community social club which has been operating for more than a century is fighting to stay open after claims they are being evicted by their landlord.

The Carlton Club has been an institution in south Manchester's Whalley Range since 1913, hosting events from live music, to art exhibitions, to yoga and discussion groups.

But, the charity behind the club say it is being evicted after the relationship with the landlord, the Carlton Social and Bowling Club Building Company, soured.

This in turn, they claim, led to the landlord serving a notice of their intention to occupy the building as a business, which would leave the charity without a base of operation.

The Carlton Club says despite it and the landlord having almost the same name they are separate, with the landlord, or building company, simply owning the Rowan Lodge and the grounds, where the charity operates from.

The charity says it has been that way for more than 100 years, with the building company existing solely to enable to club to operate.

But, the notice served, states it now wants to remove the club and run its own business from the site.

After being served the Carlton Club launched a 'Save Our Club' campaign, raising almost £24,000 towards legal fees and garnering more than 7,000 signatures on its petition.

Support came from the local community, music and arts communities, politicians and influencers, with the campaign even being raised in Parliament by local MP Afzal Khan.

Justin Anderson, Acting Chair of the Carlton Social and Bowling Club Community, said he had been "blown away" by the level of support for the Save Our Club campaign.

He continued: “It’s been incredibly moving to see the outpouring of love and passion for the Club, and just how much it means to people.

"It has confirmed what we already knew: that the Carlton Club is a priceless community asset."

Since the campaign the landlord has granted a six-week extension to the notice.

The charity says it is keen to avoid court proceedings and that the focus is now on fresh negotiations over lease terms and other outstanding issues.

Mr Anderson explained: “We want to use the six weeks to agree heads of terms for a new lease with the Building Company, and we remain keen to avoid costly court proceedings.

"However, we’ve been here before, with multiple failed discussions about options. This time it must be different.

“Ultimately, we want to secure the long-term future of the building and the grounds, for the benefit of the local community.”

Solicitors representing the landlord reject the claims from the charity, and instead said the dispute is over a commercial lease and they did not try to evict the club.

Daniel Stern, Partner in Property Litigation at Slater Heelis solicitors, said: “My client spent two years tirelessly trying to formalise and regularise the unwritten lease position with a written lease intended to protect both parties, who are otherwise exposed to unnecessary risk.

"This culminated in Slater Heelis providing a draft lease on reasonable commercial terms back in 2022.

"However, due to the club continuing to fail to properly engage and negotiate this remains unsigned.

"Their refusal to constructively engage, and its risk exposure, left the landlord with little alternative but to serve notice of their intention to occupy the building as a business which they are fully entitled to do in the circumstances."

But, the charity say this is not true.

Mr Anderson, said: “We absolutely refute the allegation that the Club failed to engage in discussions with the Building Company; we spent four years proactively trying to seek a resolution.“The Club rejected the previous proposed leases because we were advised they were hostile leases, with punitive terms.

"The terms were also too short to enable us to apply for grant funding, which is desperately needed to repair the ageing building.“We are pleased the Building Company has extended the eviction notice and want to work constructively with them to find a way forward.”