Wigan Warriors talk to Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall ahead of their Super League Grand Final with Hull KR

"The second would be a lot better than the first, it's definitely much tougher to go back to back".

Wigan Warriors' Bevan French is under no illusion to the difficulty of retaining the Super League crown - it's an achievement no Wigan side have managed since the summer rugby league era began in 1996.

Against Hull KR at Old Trafford, the Cherry and Whites' class of 2024 not only have the chance to do that, but also become the first side to win all four major club rugby league trophies - the Super League, World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield - in the same season.

Wigan prop forward Kaide Ellis says: "It's something you can't dream of really, it'd be quite incredible.

"It wasn't a goal at the start of the year but now it's come to the back end of the year it would be nice."

Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall goes over for a try against Hull KR in the Super League Credit: PA

Around 65,000 fans are expected at Old Trafford to see the top two in Super League battle it out for the trophy.

While Wigan are no strangers to the Grand Final it's a first for Hull KR.

After finishing the regular season as first and second in the table, the Warriors' head coach believes it's fitting they're now meeting in the end of season showdown.

Matt Peet says: "People like to see the top two teams go out in the final and rightly so.

"A lot of our toughest games over the last two or three years have been against Hull KR.

"They've got the better of us a few times so yeah, I think it's still set up to be a great contest."