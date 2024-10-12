Play Brightcove video

Video Report by Mike Hall

Former footballer Joe Thompson has taken on the challenge of walking 21 miles to raise awareness after being diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

It was a challenge given to him by close friend Stephen Darby who has Motor Neurone Disease.

The 35-year-old revealed in April he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma again which has spread to his lungs, he was first diagnosed in 2013.

Joe Thompson was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

The former Rochdale FC midfielder has been training for weeks to be able to complete this challenge with hundreds of friends, family and football fans by his side.

'Walk With Me For JT' started at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, which is where Joe started his career with their academy.

It was then stopping off along the way at Salford City, Manchester City, Oldham Athletic before finishing at Rochdale FC, where he hung up his boots.