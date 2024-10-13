An investigation is underway after a seven year old boy suffered 'life changing' injuries after a collision with a bus in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Moston Lane East in North Manchester at 6.20pm on Saturday 12 October 2024 following a crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

The 7 year old boy sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital. His injuries are described as life changing, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the bus.

GMP are asking anyone who witnesses the incident to contact them. Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage is also asked to come forward.