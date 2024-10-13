Wigan Warriors make Super League history with Grand Final victory

Wigan Warriors have made Rugby League history by becoming the first side in the Super League era to win all four trophies in a single season.

Warriors retained the title after beating Hull KR 9-2 in a nail biting Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

it's an achievement no Wigan side have managed since the summer rugby league era began in 1996.

A moment of magic from Bevan French saw a stunning solo try set up Wigan's victory.

Wigan Warriors' Bevan French celebrates with his man of the match trophy. Credit: PA

The Australian claimed the only touchdown of a hard-fought contest which the Warriors ultimately edge 9-2 to secure back-to-back titles.

French threw a dummy and then slalomed through an otherwise solid Rovers defence midway through the first half but the winger was modest about a starring role in a fourth trophy success of the year.

French said: "The game was so quick, I didn't get to reflect on that moment. The ball was in play so much, it was just on to the next battle straight away.

"I may have been fortunate enough to get the man of the match, or score tries, in those finals, but it's our defence that's won those games.

"This is the second Grand Final in a row where we haven't conceded a try. It's great to achieve this, but collectively it's the defence that has definitely won it for us."

An historic day for Wigan Warriors Credit: PA

Coach Matt Peet hailed not only French's performance, but his all-round character.

"I love him to bits," said Peet. "It's easy to love him when he has those big moments in big games, of course it is, but I see what he does on a daily basis. He does so much.

"He deserves all the credit he gets but there are some fantastic players among this group."

Peet revealed Wigan's latest success was partly inspired by a motivational team-talk from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He said: "We just thought we were on the verge of something similar to when United won the treble, so we reached out through a mutual friend.

"With his mentality, we thought he would be the perfect person. It was epic, as you can imagine. We were hung on his every word."

Liam Farrell hails Wigan Warriors squad as 'pretty special'

Wigan and Warrington to play Super League match in Las Vegas

Hull KR coach Willie Peters reflected on a strong effort from his team, who finished second in the table to Wigan in the regular season and again came up just short of the champions.

Peters said: "I'm proud of what they've done all season, not only tonight. I think the performance here - we never gave in, that's what Hull KR people do.

"We work hard and were resilient, that's in our DNA. I think we showed that again.

"Although we were on the wrong end of the scoreboard, we played against a very good team that know how to win those games. They took their moments.

"I'm extremely proud to be head coach of this team. The play certainly didn't let anyone down."