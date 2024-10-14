Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in Toxteth, Liverpool.

The attack occurred at 6.30 pm on Saturday, 13 October, when the teenager was walking along Lodge Lane, near the junction with Coltart Street, and was ambushed by a group of attackers.

T he boy was rushed to hospital with a head injury consistent with a bladed weapon being used. His condition has been described as serious but stable.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Allerton and a 15-year-old boy from Toxteth, who remain in custody for questioning.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, with a cordon around the incident site as forensic and CCTV enquiries are conducted in the area.

Detective Inspector Chris Carlin, leading the investigation, appealed for witnesses to come forward. "We are working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances surrounding this terrible attack," he said.

"It was a busy time of evening, and I would urge anyone who was in the area of Lodge Lane and either saw or heard anything related to the incident to get in touch.

"If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, please review it, even if it seems insignificant, as any information could prove vital."

The Detective Inspector also stressed the ongoing concerns about knife crime, urging local communities to engage in conversations about the dangers of carrying weapons: "While we are making positive progress with this investigation, we cannot underestimate the devastating impact that carrying a weapon can have—not only on the victim but on their families and the wider community,"

"The reckless use of weapons is unacceptable and we are committed to holding those responsible to account."

He also called on the public to help with the investigation by sharing any information they may have, either directly with Merseyside Police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

The investigation continues, with police appealing for any further witnesses to come forward as they work to establish exactly what occurred in the moments leading up to the attack.