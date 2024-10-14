After three years of portraying the troubled yet kind-hearted Stu Carpenter, actor Bill Fellows has said goodbye to Coronation Street.

Stu bid goodbye to Weatherfield after a series of dramatic events that saw him lose his way - instead taking up a chance for a fresh start in Germany with his granddaughter,

He has been involved in storylines ranging from his wrongful imprisonment and homelessness, to finding redemption and building a life in the community.

In a heartfelt farewell, the 67-year-old actor reflects on his time in Weatherfield, the storyline that defined his character, and what lies ahead in his career.

Fellows says when he first stepped into Stu’s shoes, he knew the character’s backstory, but as his journey unfolded his story took many unexpected turns.

“Stu’s journey has progressed massively,” Bill says.

Fellows, who originally joined the show on a six-month contract, has gone on to portray Stu for three years.

He never anticipated the length of his stay but admits it has been a rewarding experience.

“At the time, three years seemed like a long time to play the same character. But I’ve loved it,” he said.

“When you get the chance to play someone for such an extended period, it’s a gift.”

Fans were quick to warm to Stu when he first arrived on the cobbles.

His backstory touched many, with his struggles highlighting issues like homelessness and second chances.

"People liked him because he was a normal guy, kind-hearted despite his circumstances. It was important to show that anyone can end up in a difficult situation," Bill added.

As the character evolved, Stu became entangled in some of the show’s most poignant storylines, from his relationship with Yasmeen to his attempts to mentor troubled teen Mason Radcliffe.

But, Stu’s latest involvement with Mason has led to his decision to leave Weatherfield.

His desire to help the troubled youth has inadvertently placed Yasmeen’s business and safety at risk.

As a result, Stu makes the painful decision to leave the street and live with his granddaughter in Germany.

“It’s a sad but necessary decision,” Bill says.

“Stu wants to help people, but he can’t do it at the cost of others around him.

"He realises that his actions have put Yasmeen in a difficult position, and it’s time for him to step away.”

Looking back on his time at Coronation Street, Bill has no regrets.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved with Stu’s character.

"He started as a man struggling to survive, and now he’s a man who has rebuilt his life, found love, and made a difference.

"It’s been a complete story arc, and I’m pleased with how it’s all come together.”

Bill also credits Corrie for its deep connection to his own life.

He added: “It’s a massive part of our lives in this country.

" Growing up, I watched it with my family, so being part of it has been surreal.

"I’ve worked alongside legends like William Roache, and it’s been an incredible experience."

As Bill bids farewell to the cobbles, he has already lined up several exciting projects, and says he is open to a wide variety of roles.

“I’m looking forward to keeping busy with different projects. I’m quite laid-back, but I’m definitely excited about what’s to come,' he said.

While Stu is leaving Weatherfield, Bill is taking a piece of him with him. “I’m taking Stu’s hat,” he says.

“That hat really symbolises the character for me. I’m more about the memories than memorabilia, but I’ll always remember my time on Corrie.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV at 8pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with episodes available to stream on ITVX.