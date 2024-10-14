Southport residents are being asked to remove any temporary tributes placed on private property in the wake of a stabbing attack that claimed lives of three young girls.

Six-year-old Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died of their injuries following a "ferocious" attack on Monday, 29 July.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds, alongside two adults who were critically injured in the attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance event.

In the days that followed, thousands of flowers, teddy bears and tributes were placed near to the scene and around the town. Now the local authority, Sefton Council, has said it will begin the "sensitive" process of removing these tributes.

Credit: ITV NEWS

Risthardh Hare, Sefton Council's Executive Director of Children's Services, said: "We understand from speaking to those affected that they have found incredible comfort in these tributes over recent weeks.

"However we are aware that these tributes are only temporary and some members of the community are now finding it emotionally challenging to see these tributes every day.

"Work has begun to look at a long term permanent tribute as part of Sefton Council’s unwavering support for all families and those affected by the tragedy and we will make sure the community is kept up to date with these works as and when the time is right.

"With that in mind we are kindly asking people to sensitively remove their temporary tributes."

