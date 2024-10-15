Play Brightcove video

Manchester Storm stars talk to ITV Granada Reports' Sport Correspondent David Chisnall about settling into life on and off the ice.

Most people from these parts will tell you that Northern folk are a friendly bunch. And that warm welcome has been extended to Manchester Storm's new faces settling into life at the club after swapping North America for the North West.

"I don't know if it's rude to say, but I was a little bit surprised at how nice people are here" says Storm's new signing Noah Carroll.

The 26-year-old from Ontario in Canada is playing his first season overseas.

He says: "The accents took a little bit (of getting used to), especially when people start drinking in pubs. But other than that it's awesome."

Manchester Storm's Noah Carroll and Gianluca Esteves

Noah is now teammates and flatmates with fellow new arrival and fellow Canadian Gianluca Esteves. After playing in Europe, he's enjoying the move to Manchester.

"Growing up I've been a huge man United fan my whole life" says Esteves.

"The opportunity to come live in Manchester and watch a game would be a huge bucket list thing for me. So it kind of worked out pretty good and it's been awesome. We got to see a game already. They won 7-0 - one of the few games they won! So far it's been good."

Manchester Storm squad at training Credit: X @Mcr_Storm

For eight months of the year Altrincham becomes home to the majority of Manchester Storm's squad with the Elite Ice Hockey League club playing their home games at the town's Planet Ice.

For returning players Cam Critchlow and Loren Ulett it's a second season living together.

"It's like a family" says Cam. "You want to help each other in any way you can. But that being said, also, you want to keep it light, you don't want to bring your work home with you just like any other job."

Loren feels there are big benefits to living with a teammate, especially when it's the captain.

He says, "(Cam's) Such a great guy and he listens to what you have to say and then will tell you not to worry about things."

"It's always great to have another set of ears just to hear and vent sometimes after a tough game."

Manchester Storm Head Coach Mike Flanagan Credit: X @Mcr_Storm

While Storm are proud to have homegrown talent among their ranks, most of their 22-man squad come from North America. So too does their new Head Coach Mike Flanagan.

"Just great to be in Altrincham walking around" he says, "I didn't really venture too far. Plenty enough to keep you busy here."

So what's the one thing Mike misses from back home?

"I live in Virginia Beach, Virginia, so the weather's the biggest difference."