Lawrie Hooper has resigned as the Isle of Man's Minister for Health and Social Care, claiming the Chief Minister 'does not welcome my views'.

Mr Hooper claimed Alfred Cannan's views on the future of the health service were 'increasingly diverged', adding that the Chief Minister is 'trying to privatise our health service'.

The Ramsey politician made the announcement during a speech in the first parliamentary sitting of the new term in Tynwald.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Cannan thanked the former health minister for his work, but added 'there are significant challenges around ensuring financial discipline and managing the growing demand for health and social care services'.

It comes after a predicted £16.8m overspend within healthcare, leading to a number of cuts to services at Manx Care.

Mr Hooper resigned during the first parliamentary sitting of the new term at Tynwald. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

However, Mr Hooper claimed Manx Care was being significantly 'underfunded' and he could not continue to serve a chief minister who "set out to both publicly and privately undermine my ability to do the job that is requird".

Within his resignation statement, Mr Hooper said: "It has become increasingly clear to me that the chief minister does not welcome my views and is not willing to listen to the evidence presented to him, and that his views and mine over the future of the NHS are becoming increasingly diverged.

"I am now convinced that his ultimate aim is to try and privatise our health service, and that is not something I am able to support."

Responding to this claim, Mr Cannan said it was 'abundantly clear' that the difference between Mr Hooper's 'ideology' and the 'reality Manx Care finds itself in' was a 'bridge too far for him'.

Mr Cannan denied having any intention to privatise the island's health service, however he said further 'strategic action' was needed, as overspending was 'destabilising' government finances.

Mr Hooper insisted that Manx Care has been consistently 'underfunded'. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Chair of Manx Care, Dr Wendy Reid, and CEO, Teresa Cope issued a statement thanking Mr Hooper.

They said: "Manx Care would like to express thanks to Minister Hooper for his support, wise guidance and challenge during the inception and early years of our development.

"We have valued his insight and clarity on many issues and wish him well for the future. Manx Care will continue to strive for the best quality health and care possible for the people of the Isle of Man while delivering value for money.

"We look forward to working with the new Minister and team."

Mr Cannan will take over as the Minister for Health and Social Care in an interim position, until he appoints a successor.

Mr Hooper concluded: "I apologise to the people of this Island for not being able to change this government's course from within.

"Resignation is the only card I have left to play."

