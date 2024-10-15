Man in 40s dies after being found injured inside Liverpool flat

A man has died after being found injured inside a flat in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to an address on Muirhead Avenue, West Derby, in the early hours of the morning on October 15.

They discovered a man in his 40s with injuries at around 1.40am and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Merseyside Police said the victim will be formally identified and his next of kin supported by specialist officers.

A large scene remains in place with several police cars and forensics searching a flat near the junction with Maxwell Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A large scene remains in place today with several police cars and forensics searching a flat near the junction with Maxwell Road. Inside the cordon, forensics could be seen taking photos and gathering evidence in bags.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, of Merseyside Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the man's family at this time.

"We understand the concern that this incident will have caused in the community, and officers will be in the area today to carry out inquiries and speak to residents.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages, so I'd appeal to anyone with information to come forward as a matter of urgency.

"We are looking to establish the circumstances and I would discourage anyone from speculating while this work is being done. Please speak to our officers or alternatively pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

