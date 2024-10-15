A nurse says her social media accounts have been hacked by scammers who have been trying to sell non-existent Oasis tickets.

Adriana Murty, 32, claims at least one of her friends has fallen for the cruel con, after handing over hundreds of pounds and even divulging personal information about a family tragedy believing it to be genuine.

Adriana says she has reported the situation to Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.

Action Fraud has also issued vital guidance to prevent other Oasis fans being duped.

Adriana, from Didsbury, says she has contacted both Facebook and Instagram to report what has happened, but believes scammers may try to target others to extract money for tickets that don't exist. Her Facebook page has been cancelled, but her Instagram account is still active and being run by the fraudsters, she says.

An example of one the posts seen on Facebook offering Oasis tickets. Credit: MEN Media

Oasis announced a 2025 reunion and world tour in August, with Noel and Liam confirming 19 nights in the UK and Ireland, including five nights at Heaton Park.

Tickets for which sold-out a matter of hours after going on sale at the start of September.

However, after spending hours in the virtual queue, many fans saw prices skyrocket from £148 pounds to £355, and reported having no option but to purchase so-called 'in demand' tickets under a 'dynamic pricing' model.

Adriana, who works at a hospital in Greater Manchester, said: "My Facebook and Instagram were hacked last week by scammers pretending to sell Oasis tickets at £150 each. Numerous people have reported the accounts but because the scammers have changed the email associated with it to their email, all the verification emails get sent to them.

"A young girl I used to work with in her early 20s has sent them £600 thinking she had bought four Oasis tickets for her and friends. She also told the scammers, thinking it was me, about the loss of a family member, so vulnerable people are being scammed.

"I'm afraid many people may have been scammed by this as Oasis are a very popular band. I have reported it to Action Fraud and just want the Instagram account to be deleted, but they are still messaging people trying to sell non-existent tickets and posting old pictures pretending it's me posting them.

"I'm worried people will recognise me in the street and think I'm scamming them, as well as it being embarrassing what they're posting."

Adriana says she has no idea how her accounts were compromised, and said the entire situation was 'distressing'.

Adriana claims scammers would direct message people on Instagram. Credit: MEN Media

Speaking to the M.E.N., she said: "They are pretending to be me and trying to sell Oasis tickets. I don't even like Oasis really. People who know me messaged me to say that I had been hacked, but whoever has done this has managed to change my passwords.

"I managed to get back into Facebook but when I logged in, they had made my profile public and posted into groups I was a member of years ago. These posts are being shared around.

"They have also made my Instagram public as they did with my Facebook. I tried to request a password reset but because they have changed the email, the password reset email goes to them. I just want people to know it's not me and for people not to hand over any money. These people are criminals."

Claire Webb, Acting Director of Action Fraud, said: "It's exciting when big events are launched, including concerts like the upcoming Oasis tour, but it’s also an opportunity for fraudsters to take their chances to try and trick the public into buying fake tickets.

"When someone is offering tickets to a popular show or sold-out concert online, with prices too good to be true, it could be a criminal trying to get you to part ways with your cash. Only buy tickets from official resale sites or reputable ticket office sites. Avoid paying via bank transfer and use a credit card if you can.

"Protect yourself online: never share your password with anyone and create a strong, memorable one, different from your other online accounts. If there is an option, always enable 2-step verification. Make sure you report any posts or adverts on social media platforms that could look suspicious.

"If you’ve been a victim of fraud, report to your bank immediately and report to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101."

