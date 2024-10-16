"For any Englishman in football, working with the national team is the pinnacle."

While Thomas Tuchel's appointment as the third foreign manager to land the England job will capture the headlines, it also shines a spotlight on his English number two, Anthony Barry.

The 38-year-old from Liverpool has risen to the top of his game in a footballing career that has seen him go from a non-league player to a world-class coach.

Growing up on Merseyside, Barry came through the ranks at Everton's academy before signing for Accrington Stanley, who he helped to win promotion back to the Football League for the first time in 44 years in 2006.

The battling midfielder, known for his set pieces would go on to have three spells at the Lancashire club in a playing career that also included time at Yeovil Town, Chester City, Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers and Wrexham.

Anthony Barry playing for Fleetwood Town Credit: PA

After retiring from playing aged 31 in 2017 he joined Wigan Athletic, where he was first given his coaching job under the then manager Paul Cook.

Working as part of the backroom staff, Barry enjoyed both the good and bad times at Wigan, winning promotion back to the Championship with the club in 2018 before then seeing it fall into administration.

Anthony Barry (left) celebrating Wigan Athletic's promotion in 2018 with manager Paul Cook (centre) and other backroom staff Credit: PA

With his growing reputation, his next move saw him take a big step up the footballing pyramid to become a first-team coach at Premier League side Chelsea in 2020.

Barry worked under the former England international Frank Lampard who he'd gotten to know while on the UEFA Pro License Course at St. George's Park.

It was at Chelsea where he first partnered with Thomas Tuchel, who had been brought in to replace Lampard in 2021.

Under the German manager, the London club went on to win that season's Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.

Anthony Barry with Thomas Tuchel and fellow backroom staff at Chelsea Credit: PA

It was during his time at Chelsea that Barry gained his first experience of coaching at an international level, combing his duties at the European Champions with a part-time role with the Republic of Ireland.

From there he would go on to leave club football to begin his time working with former Wigan Athletic and Everton manager Roberto Martinez at first Belgium and then Portugal.

Anthony Barry with Roberto Martinez at Belgium Credit: PA

In 2023 Barry linked up with Tuchel once again this time at German club Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga and coached the likes of Three Lions' captain Harry Kane.

That trio will now reunite at England and as a proud Englishman Barry is excited by the challenge ahead.

He says: "I didn’t hesitate when Thomas asked me to come and join him again.

"This squad is very talented and have done so much to bring the country together, I look forward to meeting and working with them on this exciting project."

Thomas Tuchel added: "Working closely with Anthony as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud."