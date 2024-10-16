Three woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death on Merseyside.

Emergency services were called Muirhead Avenue in West Derby at around 1.40am on Tuesday 15 October, after reports a 47-year-old man had been injured.He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound, but was confirmed dead.

Police say the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.Merseyside Police said the investigation is in its early stages and three women, a 24-year-old from Anfield, a 49-year-old from West Derby and a 38-year-old from Litherland, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three women have been taken into custody for questioning.

Police and forensic officers at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detectives and forensics were seen at the block of flats throughout Tuesday as a number of yellow evidence markers were placed around the building.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: "An investigation into this tragic incident is still in the early stages and as part of initial inquiries we have arrested three people.

"We are looking to establish the circumstances and I would discourage anyone from speculating while this work is being carried out.

"Although we have made these arrests, we are still appealing for information and if you can help our investigation, please come forward as a matter of urgency. If you live in the area and have CCTV footage, please check to see if you captured anything, even if it appears minor, as it could assist our inquiries. This is a busy road so if you were driving past at around the time of the incident, please review your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with the man's family at this time. We understand the concern that this incident will have caused in the community, and extra officers are in the area to carry out inquiries and speak to residents."

