Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon has been speaking to Hannah and Konrad Sapigorski during Baby Loss Awareness Week

A couple are speaking out to help others facing the pain of losing a baby, just like them, during this year's Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Hannah and Konrad Sapigorksi from Preston, Lancashire, insist they are the parents of triplets, even though one of their babies, a little boy, died not long after the three babies were born several weeks prematurely.

In February 2024, just 22 weeks into the pregnancy, Hannah went into labour. Asia, Frankie and Kaja were born - each weighing under 500 grams.

The couple were told the babies had less than a 6% chance of survival. And a few days after they were born, Frankie passed away.

Frankie weighed just 460g when he was born. Credit: Family photograph

The couple tried to navigate their grief and plan Frankie’s funeral, while their baby girls were still desperately sick in hospital.

Konrad said: "We had the funeral three months after our son died.

"We went to the funeral, then we had to go straight back to the hospital to see the girls. It was the worst day of my life."

Royal Preston Hospital's Bereavement Midwife Claire Braithwaite supports Hannah and Konrad, along with many other families affected by baby loss.

Claire said: "Everyone wants to talk about their babies.

"Hopefully this week, people might feel more inclined to ask about the baby, about what they looked like, how they felt about losing them."

"Families when their baby has died often don't feel able to do that, because they're worried the other person will feel uncomfortable."

Each year, Claire organises events for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

It is now in its 22nd year, and aims to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss, as well as support bereaved parents and families to commemorate their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.

The family are supported by Claire Braithwaite (left). Credit: ITV News

Hannah says people often refer to her baby girls as 'twins'.

She said although she knows there is no malice intended, she 'doesn't want to hear it'.

Hannah said: "It's one of those things. People see two babies and assume they're twins.

"But to me it feels like they're forgetting their brother. He still exists, he's still part of our family."

Kaja and Asia are finally home with their parents. Credit: ITV News

Now eight-months-old, Asia and Kaja are doing well and were finally able to come home in September.

Hannah and Konrad are grateful for their little miracles, but each day is a sad reminder that there should be three babies at home.

As the couple adjust with life without baby Frankie, they’re thankful for each moment they get to spend with his sisters.

They say they want all parents who lose a baby to reach out for support, and support from Claire and the team at Royal Preston Hospital helped them grieve and also to cope emotionally.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...