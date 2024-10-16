'Our babies are triplets not twins': Grieving parents speak about loss of baby during awareness week
Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon has been speaking to Hannah and Konrad Sapigorski during Baby Loss Awareness Week
A couple are speaking out to help others facing the pain of losing a baby, just like them, during this year's Baby Loss Awareness Week.
Hannah and Konrad Sapigorksi from Preston, Lancashire, insist they are the parents of triplets, even though one of their babies, a little boy, died not long after the three babies were born several weeks prematurely.
In February 2024, just 22 weeks into the pregnancy, Hannah went into labour. Asia, Frankie and Kaja were born - each weighing under 500 grams.
The couple were told the babies had less than a 6% chance of survival. And a few days after they were born, Frankie passed away.
The couple tried to navigate their grief and plan Frankie’s funeral, while their baby girls were still desperately sick in hospital.
Konrad said: "We had the funeral three months after our son died.
"We went to the funeral, then we had to go straight back to the hospital to see the girls. It was the worst day of my life."
Royal Preston Hospital's Bereavement Midwife Claire Braithwaite supports Hannah and Konrad, along with many other families affected by baby loss.
Claire said: "Everyone wants to talk about their babies.
"Hopefully this week, people might feel more inclined to ask about the baby, about what they looked like, how they felt about losing them."
"Families when their baby has died often don't feel able to do that, because they're worried the other person will feel uncomfortable."
Each year, Claire organises events for Baby Loss Awareness Week.
It is now in its 22nd year, and aims to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss, as well as support bereaved parents and families to commemorate their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.
Hannah says people often refer to her baby girls as 'twins'.
She said although she knows there is no malice intended, she 'doesn't want to hear it'.
Hannah said: "It's one of those things. People see two babies and assume they're twins.
"But to me it feels like they're forgetting their brother. He still exists, he's still part of our family."
Now eight-months-old, Asia and Kaja are doing well and were finally able to come home in September.
Hannah and Konrad are grateful for their little miracles, but each day is a sad reminder that there should be three babies at home.
As the couple adjust with life without baby Frankie, they’re thankful for each moment they get to spend with his sisters.
They say they want all parents who lose a baby to reach out for support, and support from Claire and the team at Royal Preston Hospital helped them grieve and also to cope emotionally.
Baby loss help & support
SANDS
Sands is a stillbirth and neonatal death charity. Founded in 1978, Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support for as long as they need it, wherever they are in the UK.
Call: 0808 164 3332Email: helpline@sands.org.uk
Tommy's
Tommy’s funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provides pregnancy health information to parents.
Call: 020 7398 3400
The Lullaby Trust
The Lullaby Trust raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and offers emotional support for bereaved families.
Call:0808 802 6868Email: support@lullabytrust.org.uk
Child Bereavement UK
Child Bereavement UK supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, and also when a child is facing bereavement.
Call: 0800 02 888 40Email: helpline@childbereavementuk.org
Petals
Petals is a baby loss counselling charity, which provides specialist counselling for parents who have experienced baby loss across the UK.
Call: 0300 688 0068Email: counselling@petalscharity.org
Aching Arms
Aching Arms helps and supports people when they’ve experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby during pregnancy, at birth or soon after.
Call: 07464 508994 Email: support@achingarms.co.uk
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...