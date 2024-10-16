WWE star Cody Rhodes hints at hope for UK Wrestlemania

Play Brightcove video

Cody Rhodes speaks to Granada Reports Correspondent Andy Bonner

The name Cody Garrett Runnells Rhodes is well known in the professional wrestling brand WWE. In fact, he is just about the biggest name there is.

The current undisputed World Champion, Cody Rhodes has arrived in the North West as part of the WWE roadshow.

He will face off against Sola Sikoa at the Co-Op Live Arena on Wednesday 16th October.

Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester

It's not his first brush with the British wrestling scene - before he made his WWE mark he travelled in the UK competing on the independent circuit, before coming back to it in 2018.

Cody said: "I was all around independency and alternative promotions, everything you could imagine, all to come back to WWE and finally get my hands on.

"So I was actually coming over to the UK almost four times a month throughout that independent run. And the reason is, and this is not remotely a fabrication, the UK wrestling scene is so different, so vibrant, so jovial, so loud, they sing, they do all kinds of different stuff, and at the time, it was just the place to be for me. And they really kind of like lights and environment and the feeling in those arenas just filled my soul up at a time I needed it.

"I forever feel indebted to the UK audience for that time when I was away, I was here so often for a reason, they helped me get to where I am."

Cody Rhodes chats to Andy Bonner Credit: ITV Granada

Rhodes says he hopes wrestling extravaganza WrestleMania will be hosted in the UK within the next five years.

WrestleMania is usually held in the US over two nights and is the longest running wrestling event in professional wrestling history.

Cody thinks the UK would make a great venue for the first events outside America: "Not only do you have venues, it seems like in every city there's a huge, giant stadium, just from the amount of football lore and the grandness of it all here."

The wrestling star has a keen interest in UK football: "Wade Barrett, who is a commentator for WWE, a close personal friend is a Preston fan. He had made me a Preston fan, Michael Cole as well, the voice of WWE. I will rock with Preston.

"I went to Manchester City the other day, the campus and everything right there by Co Op Live Arena, and at that hub that they're building this entertainment scene that's going to be there. And that tour was so nice."

The son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, Cody won his first undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, after defeating Roman Reigns. He hopes to continue his wrestling career:

"I feel like I get more passionate about it as I get more mature in the wrestling space, where it's not just about the wrestling, not just about the promo or the entertainment aspect of it, but just the idea of getting as many people into these venues and being able to connect with them and understand the business of it all.

"I'm really enjoying this run. I certainly am. You never know how long you're going to be championing. Could end tonight, and it would have been an exceptional run, but hopefully it doesn't."

