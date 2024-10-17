A church coffee morning was disrupted by a bomb alert after one of the attendees brought a live World War One shell.

The 'show and tell' event at St Paul's Church in Withington was attended by military enthusiasts keen to see and discuss the ordinance.

Originally discovered on the Somme battlefield in Northern France, it had been gathering dust in a garage together with two other shells for 20 years.

It was thought the ammunition had been deactivated, but closer examination at the church revealed that one of them still had a live fuse attached.

The emergency services had to be called and police cordoned off a large area for two hours while soldiers from the bomb disposal squad examined the shells, eventually removing them for safe disposal.

The device that was found has been destroyed in a controlled environment. Credit: MEN Media

Reverend Cate Allison, Priest at St Paul’s Withington, said: “This morning, during our church coffee morning, a visitor brought in historic devices believed to date back to the early to mid-twentieth century.

“When volunteers became aware of these items, they acted immediately ensuring that they were taken to Withington Fire Station for expert advice. The fire department contacted the bomb disposal unit to ensure the situation was handled safely.

“All necessary precautions have been implemented to protect local residents, and we are grateful for the support of our community and the swift response of the emergency services.”

