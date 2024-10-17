Fundraising campaign to save Salford Lads Club gets £100k boost

A campaign to raise £250,000 to keep the world famous Salford Lads Club from closure has been given a £100,000 boost by the local authority.

Salford City Council said it will provide the "significant funding" to help support the club, which offers sport and other activities six days a week to more than 200 young people in one of the most deprived areas of the country.

The cash will be donated with immediate affect to help the club keep its doors open and remain operating.

Salford Lads Club, based on Coronation Street in Ordsall, has served as a cultural hub for decades, honing talent from the world of art and sport.

Rock legend Graham Nash made a £10,000 donation to save Salford Lads Club. Credit: MEN Media

The 1960s pop group The Hollies used to practice in the club before they were famous and earlier this week band legend Graham Nash made a £10,000 donation to save the Club.

In 1985 the club was used as the setting for an iconic image of Manchester band The Smiths.

The image has brought the club global recognition and a source of funding from fans of the group. To this day they make a pilgrimage to the building.Young footballers who trained there went on to play for Manchester United and City as well as other top flight clubs.

Artist Harold Riley, who died last year, was a member, as was radio DJ and member of the band Salford Jets, Mike Sweeney.

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said: "I’m delighted to be able to confirm this significant funding package for Salford Lads Club.

"Having worked closely with the club for many years, we are acutely aware of the current financial difficulties and the challenging operating times it faces.

"So, I’m pleased we have been able to act swiftly and provide this funding support now."

In 1985, the club was used as the setting for an iconic image of Manchester band The Smiths. Credit: MEN Media

The club says costs have rocketed and it is finding it increasingly expensive to maintain its 120 year-old Grade II Listed home.

Income from grants has slumped because the market has become overloaded and competitive, bosses say.

The club's annual utilities bill is £15,000, building maintenance, £15,000, and insurance costs £13,000.

It needs £108,000 to cover the current monthly losses for another six months while it gets initiatives established to generate more funds long term.

Last year the club's annual income was £160,000. It included donations, money from open days and visitors, hiring out the building, including for weddings, and the online shop.

But outgoings for the next 12 months are estimated at £394,700.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...