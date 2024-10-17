A Hollywood Hills-inspired mansion on the Wirral worth a reputed £3 million has been put up for grabs in a well known prize draw competition.

The five-bedroom house, situated on the sandstone outcrop of the peninsula, is surrounded by over ten acres of National Trust woodland.

It is described as a 4,750 square foot property, a short walk from Caldy Beach and has a cinema room, a heated outdoor pool and double garage.

The house is the latest property being offered by Omaze, the fundraising platform which offers luxurious homes as prizes for entering its draws

The draw is also raising funds for the Scouts and Omaze has guaranteed them a minimum donation of £1 million.

The property has coastal views. Credit: Omaze

TV presenter and Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, Bear Grylls said: "I’m thrilled that Scouts is partnering with Omaze for its latest house draw. For over 115 years, we’ve given millions of young people of all genders and backgrounds the great start they need in life.

“Thanks to more than 140,000 adult volunteers, we help young people across the UK try new things and discover their talents. Some of these have gone on to become Olympians, prime ministers and even astronauts. Millions of others have given back to the world in other ways, helping create a stronger, closer society.

“We’re proud that Scouts brings people together across fragmented communities. We believe young people have a right to adventure, to kindness and the opportunity to thrive.

"But we can only do that with more funding."

Credit: Omaze

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is honoured to be partnering with Scouts for our latest house draw.

“By offering this stunning house on the Wirral, along with £250,000 in cash, we're giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize, whilst also raising money for charities."

The cinema room in the Wirral house. Credit: Omaze

The draw organisers say the house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given £250,000 in cash.

The house, which was nominated for the RIBA Mansell house of the year, is a short walk away from Thurstaston Beach, Heswall and Parkgate salt marshes on the banks of the River Dee.

