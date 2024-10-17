MP calls for debate on mental health in farming communities

Aphra Brandreth is the MP for Chester South & Eddisbury. Credit: Aphra Brandreth

A North West MP has called for a debate on mental health in farming communities as she said challenges in the industry are contributing to mental health problems.

Aphra Brandreth, Conservative MP for Cheshire South and Eddisbury, paid tribute to Paul Reeves, a farmer in her constituency who died in August.

She said those working in farming communities needed support as they huge face challenges in the industry.

She said: “Just two months ago Paul Reeves, a well-respected farmer and agricultural business owner in my constituency took his own life.

“Sadly, his story is all too common, with the many challenges that the industry often faces contributing to poor mental health. Farming families like Paul’s are the bedrock of our country.

“Without them, we simply cannot function and when they are struggling we must support them. In Paul’s memory, can I ask the leader of the House if we can have a debate on improving mental health in our farming and agricultural communities?”

Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “I’m really sorry to hear about Paul Reeves and I send my condolences on behalf of the whole House, I’m sure, to his family and friends, and she raises what I know many members will relate to across this House of the mental health of our farming community.

“They do an amazing job keeping this country fed, and well cared for, and supporting nature and many other things. And I think that what she’s raised today would a very good topic for a debate, and a popular one.”

