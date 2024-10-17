Passengers in North West advised of flooding across rail network

Heavy rainfall across the North West has caused some rail services to be disrupted.

Network Rail said its teams are working hard to reduce the effects of the bad weather which struck on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Flooding has been reported between Preston and Lancaster, Chester and Crewe, Crewe and Liverpool, and in Warrington.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel and to allow more time on affected routes.

Currently trains are unable to run between Chester and Crewe as water levels are above the track.

Currently, trains are unable to run between Chester and Crewe as water levels are above the track. Credit: Network Rail

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I’m sorry to passengers whose journeys are delayed today as a result of heavy rainfall across the North West. Our teams are working hard to drain the water away and resolve any damage to our signalling systems or railway equipment.

“I’d advise passengers check before they travel today as the railway recovers from the weather.”

Other parts of the network experienced flooding overnight, however, the railway’s drainage systems were able to handle the water and services have reopened in the early hours.

Passengers are being advised of further expected heavy rainfall this Friday (18 October), particularly in Cumbria. Engineers are preparing to respond to potential flooding.

Network Rail is advising passengers in the North West to check their journeys before travelling from the afternoon of Friday 18 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...