The owner of a popular deli and café says he is at the end of his tether after vandals forced their way into the outdoor area and "trashed" it, for the 20th time.Staff at North Star Delicatessen on Wilbraham Road in Chorlton, South Manchester, arrived at the premises on Wednesday morning, 16 October, to find entry had been forced to their secure, enclosed outdoor area.

Managers say CCTV footage shows a man and a woman entering the property, which was then ransacked. Speakers, light fittings, furniture, and cushions were all tampered with or damaged.The pair did not enter the main building and nothing was stolen. However, owners say the vandals caused an estimated £400 worth of damage.

Workers were forced to spend several hours cleaning, rearranging, and making the area presentable and useable again.

An estimated £400 worth of damage was caused. Credit: MEN Media

Konstandinos Nearchou, 38, from Warrington, who opened the Greek brunch spot in 2018, says people have broken into, or caused damage in, their outdoor area on 20 occasions, at least five of which have been reported to police.

Problems, he claims, include people sleeping, drinking, doing drugs and going to the toilet in there.

He says he has invested in spotlights, CCTV cameras, and fencing but that the incidents continue to occur.

Mr Nearchou: "It's been trashed. And there could be no reason. It's just vandalism. Last week someone had just ripped down the blinds completely. We didn't find any drug-related items this time.

"But it's often that we come in and find people have been here sleeping, drinking, doing drugs."

Owners say the deli has been broken into for the 20th time. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Nearchou said after the last incident officers attended but "left after 45 seconds" and that he was told the "case had been closed" before he had chance to inform them about the CCTV images. He has now been told the investigation has been "re-opened."He said he has "no idea" why his restaurant is being repeatedly hit.

Mr Nearchou continued: "Other places nearby also have outdoor areas. But they don't have as many incidents, if any. I don't know why. People have said I must be being targeted, but I don't want to think like this.""We have done a lot, we've put CCTV in, floodlights, more security. But we're trying to make it nice for people. No one wants to sit in an outdoor area that looks like a prison. So there's only so much we can do."Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...