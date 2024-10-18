Police are investigating after a drainage pump was deliberately sabotaged in a "senseless act of vandalism" causing a rail line to flood in severe weather.

Trains between Chester and Hooton were unable to run after the pump's wires were cut in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, intentionally destroying it ahead of forecast heavy rain.

Network Rail said it was impossible to repair the damage to the control panel of the two-tonne machine on site, and engineers will now have to install a new pump, costing the taxpayer an estimated £30,000.

The pump is essential to the drainage of the track in the area, which is susceptible to flooding and is now completely submerged in places.

Slashed wires on the pump Credit: CheshireLive/MEN

British Transport Police is now investigating the incident.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I am disgusted by this senseless act of vandalism, which has caused rail disruption for our passengers, and increased the busy workload of our frontline teams during a period of very heavy rainfall.

“We are working to install a new drainage pump as soon as possible to clear the water and get passengers on the move between Chester and Hooton again.

“A report has been made to the British Transport Police who are investigating this criminal act.”

A new pump is being delivered and installed, and once it is up and running, engineers expect the flooding to recede.

Following inspections and any further repairs needed to the railway, the line will reopen between Chester and Hooton.

Passengers are advised to check the Merseyrail or National Rail website and app to plan journeys until the issue is resolved.