A grandmother who travelled with her family for what should have been an " enjoyable Easter weekend" break never made it home - after she was killed by her partner.

Jillian Hughes, 57, was visiting the Isle of Man with members of her family, including her granddaughter, when an altercation occurred outside the Palace Hotel, on Central Promenade in Douglas.

During the incident, at around 9.20pm on 29 March, Jill, from Kirkby, Merseyside, was hit by her partner, John Meadows, 53, where, despite being rushed to the island's Nobles Hospital, she later died.

Meadows, of Allerton, Merseyside, admitting manslaughter at Douglas Courthouse on 11 October, and was jailed for five years and eight months.

John Meadows was jailed for five years and eight months after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement, the Hughes family said Jill was "a true diamond who thrived for life".

"Our Jill was one in a million," they said. "She was such a happy, sarcastic, hardworking and passionate person. Jill came to the Isle of Man for the Easter Holiday over the weekend, the first night ended in tragedy.

"We want everyone to know that Jill was a well-respected mum of three to Chantelle, Sarah and Megan; also Nan to Billy, Georgie and Maiya.

"Jill was a true diamond who thrived for life. She was liked and loved everywhere she went, her huge smile would light up a room.

"We as a family will never ever be able to come to terms with what has happened, we are all living a complete nightmare. This killing should never have taken place."

The assault took place outside the Palace Hotel in Douglas. Credit: ITV News

Detective Superintendent Steve Maddocks, of Isle of Man Constabulary said: "On Friday 29 March 2024, Jillian (Jill) Hughes from Kirby in Liverpool, travelled to the Isle of Man with members of her family, including her granddaughter, for what should have been an enjoyable Easter weekend holiday.

"Jill never returned home after she was killed by her partner, John Meadows. It is clear having met Jill’s family that the huge void that has been left by her death will never be filled.

"They are a close, loving family and life will never be the same for them, especially for Jill’s mum and dad, sister, brother and three daughters.

"The family have been dignified throughout what must be a truly awful time. I would like to thank my team for all their hard work and dedication and also our colleagues in Merseyside Police Family Liaison Officers and Victim Support both on the Island and in the UK for helping to get justice for Jill."