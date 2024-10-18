Fears have arisen about the future of lifeboat provision on the Isle of Man after the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) announced a review of services.

Crews in Douglas currently operate a Mersey class all-weather boat, one of only two remaining in the RNLI fleet, which is due to be retired in 2025.

The city was allocated a state-of-the art Shannon class boat as a replacement in 2016, but the charity says a review is now necessary to decide how best to provide future cover, and whether an alternative may be more appropriate.

It wants, it claims, is to provide the "most appropriate lifesaving asset" to the station.

It points out the crew are using temporary accommodation because the station building has outlived its usefulness, and that technical problems mean that the lifeboat is currently moored at a liner berth.

The RNLI is celebrating its in 2024, and the island has a long association with the charity as its founder was Douglas resident Sir William Hillary.

RNLI Head of Region for Wales, the West and Isle of Man Jo Partner says: "Douglas was originally allocated a Shannon class lifeboat to replace the ageing Mersey.

" Despite the expenditure of significant effort and resources by the RNLI over many years, we have been unable to secure a long-term solution for a new lifeboat station at Douglas.

" Due to the passing of time and challenges we have faced, undertaking a detailed review to help us to assess the best lifesaving asset for this location is the right thing to do.

" The review will help substantiate negotiations with the Isle of Man Government as we continue to work closely to achieve a viable, cost effective and sustainable site for Douglas RNLI.

" We realise it has been a challenging time for all at Douglas RNLI.

"We are confident this review will secure a way forward for the station, as we are committed to the station and its future and hope we can now work together to find a solution. I would like to thank everyone for their help, support and patience."

During the 200-year lifesaving history, RNLI crews at Douglas Lifeboat Station have launched 667 times and saved 348 lives. Credit: ITV Granada

Peter Washington, RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager at Douglas RNLI adds: "I would like to thank the whole team at Douglas for their unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea despite the challenges we have faced from an infrastructure perspective over many years.

" Whilst this was not the news we were hoping for, we understand our Mersey will be coming out of service next year and it is essential we find a way forward to ensure the crew can continue to operate.

"We are heartened to hear of the RNLI's commitment to Douglas RNLI and are confident this review will now shape a way forward and help us to find a permanent home for the most appropriate asset for our station."

