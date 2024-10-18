A bus passenger had to be cut free after a double-decker was involved in a head-on collision with a tram.

Emergency services rushed to the junction of Parker Street and Mosley Street in Manchester city centre after reports of the incident shortly before 2.15pm, on 18 October.

Four people were hurt in the crash, with one taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The area has been taped off to the general public, with an air ambulance landing nearby. Piccadilly Gardens is currently closed to all road traffic with no buses or Metrolink services operating in the area.

A passenger had to be cut from the bus following the collision. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just after 2.40pm on Friday (October 18) three fire engines plus the technical response unit attended a crash involving a bus and a tram on Mosley Street, Manchester.

“Firefighters, working alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Service and Metrolink, are using specialist cutting equipment to rescue one casualty from the bus. Crews were in attendance for around one-and-a-half hours.”

Several bus and tram services have been hit by delays and diversions as a result of the collision, which involved a Stagecoach bus.

Four people were hurt in the crash, one of whom has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Credit: MEN Media

The North West Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We’re responding to an RTC at Piccadilly Plaza, Manchester, following a 999 call at 2.13pm.

"Three ambulance crews, a consultant paramedic, a senior paramedic, a critical care team in an air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team have all attended. Four patients are being treated, one with suspected serious injuries.”

Transport for Greater Manchester said extra transport staff are being sent to the area to assist and support the public.

What services are affected?

Trams are currently unable to serve Piccadilly Gardens, Market Street and Shudehill. The following service change is in place across the tram network:

Ashton-Under-Lyne - Piccadilly

Eccles - Crumpsall

Bury - Altrincham (via Exchange Square)

Manchester Airport - Victoria (via Exchange Square)

Altrincham - Cornbrook (Piccadilly services)

Piccadilly Gardens bus stops are closed. Services will use an alternative bus stop and follow a diversion route.