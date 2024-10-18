A biker who "made no significant effort to brake" chose "speed and exhilaration over safety" as he killed a pensioner as he crossed the road.

Daniel Rimmer, 22, failed to slow down in the dark "awful weather conditions" before ploughing into Clive Smees, even though police say he would have seen the pensioner ahead of him.

Clive, 71, suffered catastrophic injuries and died on the scene, on Haigh Road in the Aspull area of Wigan, at around 9.30pm on 18 May 2022.

His family say he is "dearly missed by his loving wife, son and daughters and grandchildren".

Detective Constable Phil Drummond, from Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: "Rimmer knew the area; he knew the time of evening and the likelihood of encountering pedestrians on his journey. Despite the awful weather conditions, he chose speed and exhilaration over safety.

"His lack of responsibility resulted in Clive never returning home."

Rimmer pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Bolton Crown Court.

H e has also ben banned from driving for six years and eight months, and will have to take an extended retest.

Speaking after the sentencing, Clive’s family said: "We have today sought justice following Clive’s untimely and unnecessary death.

"Clive is one of many people who have tragically lost their lives on Greater Manchester roads through the dangerous actions of others.

"We will forever remember him, his character of kindness and calmness but above all his fondness to give love and be loved. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, son and daughters and grandchildren.

"We would like to thank the officers of Greater Manchester Police and the CPS for their diligence in this investigation that brought it to court."