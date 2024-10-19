A family have paid an emotional tribute to a ‘funny, kind, caring and considerate’ young man who died following a crash on the M61 motorway at Rivington this week.

David Eubank, 20, from Bolton, was a back seat passenger in a Citroen C1 car which was involved in a collision with a Mercedes car on the southbound carriage of the M61 on Tuesday night.

Paying tribute to David, his family said: “David was beautiful inside and out – we are so proud of the fine young man he had become.

“He was funny, kind, caring and considerate at home, work and with his friends. David was so much loved by all who knew him. He has left a massive hole in our hearts – we are devastated by his loss.”

The collision happened around 11:38pm on 15 October, near to Rivington Services.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and ask anyone who was travelling on the M61 around the time of the collision and has dashcam footage to contact 101.