Heartbroken fans gathered have gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to the late singer Liam Payne.

The former One Direction member, 31, died after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, 16 October.

Dozens of people attended a vigil at the Keel Wharf Bridge at the Albert Dock in Liverpool city centre to pay tribute to the musician.

There were tears and renditions of One Direction songs - including 'Story of my Life' as fans laid flowers and messages of tributes.

Among those in attendance was Katy, who said: "I couldn’t believe what had happened when I heard the news. It’s so sad to see someone die so tragically and so young."

Jack, who was at the vigil with his daughter, said: “It was horrible to read, I’ve never been into the music really but this turnout is really nice and makes me feel a bit tearful actually.”

One memorial card said Forever Young, a nod to the Alphaville track of the same name that One Direction covered, but did not formally release as a single.

Fans lit candles and had cardboard signs with the band’s lyrics on them, including one saying “I’m missing half of me when we’re apart”, from the single 'If I Could Fly' by One Direction.

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to Liam. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Hundreds of tributes have flooded in for Liam since his untimely death earlier this week. Liam's former band members, Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry have all taken to social media to pay their respects to him.

In a joint statement posted to the One Direction Instagram page, they said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they said.

"In time, and when everyone can, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

"We love you, Liam," they said at the end of their statement before co-signing it from all four of them.

This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.