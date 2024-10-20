One person has been rescued from a reservoir and another is missing after reports of a vessel capsizing.

Emergency services are responding to the major incident at Dovestone Reservoir, near Oldham, with police, firefighters and paramedics in attendance.

A rescue operation is currently underway following reports of two people enterting the water on the afternoon of Sunday, 20 October.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed one person has been recovered and is being treated by paramedics - however the second person has still not been located.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of two people going into water at Dovestones Reservoir.

"One person has been recovered from the water and is currently being treated by paramedics. Attempts are ongoing to locate the second person.

"A search operation is underway with emergency services, including the Coastguard and Mountain Rescue, at the scene. People are kindly asked to please avoid the area at this time."

Visitors are being asked to stay away from the area, which is located on the edge of Oldham and the Peak District National Park, while searches are being carried out.