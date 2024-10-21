Two teenagers have been arrested as part of the continuing investigation into violent disorder on Merseyside.

The boys, aged 14 and 16, are suspected of being involved in riots which broke out in the wake of the stabbing of three girls in Southport in July.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old has been charged with violent disorder and a 30 year old man is also due to be questioned by detectives.

It brings the total arrests made by Merseyside Police so far to 136, with 94 people charged and 73 people sentenced to a total of 156 years and six months.

Police vans were set alight during the incident in Southport

The 16-year-old, from Southport, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and handling stolen goods. He has been conditionally bailed.

A police spokesperson said: "Footage shows a male throwing missiles at officers in Southport and this same male is later seen outside a shop after it had been broken into.

"Footage shows him stood outside the store as others passed him stolen items."

The 14-year-old, from Toxteth, Liverpool, has been conditionally bailed after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in the city centre.

A large group of people threw missiles at officers, damaged police vehicles and smashed their way into shops to steal items, police said.

The 30-year-old man, from Southport, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport and possession of a controlled Class A drug.

He has been remanded into custody and will be questioned by detectives.

Daniel Wilson, 19, of Birchen Road, in Halewood, has been charged with violent disorder in Liverpool city centre.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the disorder to contact them or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.