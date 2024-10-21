Crowds booed former Liverpool goalkeeper David James after he saved a schoolboy’s half-time penalty - twice.

The 54 year old, who played for the reds between 1992 and 1999, returned to Anfield for a community engagement programme where fans get the chance to score at the Kop end.

But the goalie seemed to be taking his job too seriously when the boy, thought to be only 11 years old, stepped up to the penalty spot.

The young lad took his big moment in front of a crowd of more than 60,000 people half way through Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, only to be denied by James.

He was then given the chance to retake his penalty but, adding insult to injury, James dived stopping the ball with his foot before it could reach the back of the net.

Reports suggest the youngster was “absolutely gutted” to have his dream blocked, while supporters were divided in their response.

However, YouTuber Paul Machin was in no doubt as he filmed the scenario playing out on the pitch.

"The amount of things he let in in that goal as an actual paid Liverpool player!" he commented.

The boy shrugged his shoulders after the incident but appeared to forgive James.

The pair shook hands and hugged as a muted applause echoed around the stadium.