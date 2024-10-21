Former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft to support Oasis on reunion tour

Oasis have announced that Richard Ashcroft, the former lead singer of The Verve, will be supporting them as a special guest on all of their UK and Ireland shows next year.

In August, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed the Britpop band’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, saying “The great wait is over.”

Liam Gallagher appeared to suggest Wigan-born Ashcroft would be joining the tour in a post on social media earlier in October.

Ashcroft, who wrote Britpop hits Bitter Sweet Symphony and The Drugs Don’t Work, confirmed the news today (Monday) saying: “As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the song-writing talent of Noel, and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own.

“They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it.

“See you next summer. Music is power.”

The singer will appear at the 19 dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin between July and September.

Details regarding the rest of the support line-up for Oasis’s UK and Ireland shows – their only European shows in 2025 – will be revealed in due course.

The Verve’s 1997 album Urban Hymns went 11-times platinum in the UK. Ashcroft had top three solo hits with A Song for the Lovers and Break the Night With Colour, before the band reformed between 2007 and 2009.

This is the latest in a number of collaborations between the two acts.

Oasis supported The Verve on tour before the release of their debut single Supersonic.

Whilst notes on the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, state that thet rack Cast No Shadow “is dedicated to the genius of Richard Ashcroft”.