Kelly Foran reports from Liverpool

A former boss of convicted child-killer Lucy Letby has apologised to families, saying she should have acted earlier.

Anne Murphy was Lead Nurse of Children’s Services during Lucy Letby’s time in the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The Thirlwall Inquiry, which has been set up to examine the circumstances surrounding Letby's crimes, has heard that Mrs Murphy had "no concerns" about Letby at the time and saw "no indication" that she was causing harm to babies.

"I couldn't understand why it was happening,” she said. "So I have to apologise to all of those families from my perspective that I feel that I certainly failed those children by not doing something sooner."

The Countess of Chester Hospital

Letby, 34, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Giving evidence to the hearing in Liverpool today (Monday), Anne Murphy said: "I don’t think we felt as nurses that we could accuse her of doing some harm without actual evidence… Babies appeared to die of varying conditions."

Asked by inquiry counsel Nicholas de la Poer if, when it comes to keeping babies safe, she needed proof before she acts, she replied: "When a person is potentially accused of some wrongdoing, in that case yes I do think we should have had proof.”

The inquiry is expected to sit until early 2025, with findings published by late autumn of that year.