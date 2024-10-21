An RSPCA wildlife centre is seeking homes for a large number of pigeons who were rescued after being found grounded in Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Staff at RSPCA Stapeley Grange near Nantwich, have been rehabilitating the birds after they arrived at the centre suffering from exhaustion.

The wildlife centre has seen a surge in the numbers of pigeons arriving in the last few years.

The animal charity says some are deliberately abandoned when their owners can no longer can afford to keep them, while many are lost pets who have not been able to retrace their journeys home.

18 pigeons, some of which are domestic racing pigeons, are being cared for at Stapeley Grange, and some have been at the centre for almost one year.

Some of the pigeons are domestic racing pigeons. Credit: RSPCA

The rehoming appeal comes as the animal charity has revealed it is facing a rehoming crisis across England and Wales.

New figures show that in 2023, 42% more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted.

RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre Manager Lee Stewart said: "Most of these pigeons have come from the Cheshire and Staffordshire area, and some from further afield.

"They were mostly grounded and exhausted and they were spotted by members of the public.

"They did not cope well with being left in the wild, so they have needed a bit of TLC to get them going again.

"They have received excellent care, but now we would love to find them new loving forever homes, as some of them have been with us for quite some time."

The RSPCA says racing pigeons can travel very long distances and stop for breaks when they become tired. But they are susceptible to cats and other predators and some can get lost and are unable to fly back to their lofts.

Lee Stewart said: "We are always keen to find new homes for every domestic pigeon which comes through our doors, whether they be unwanted, neglected or unable to be reunited with their owner.

"It can be difficult finding new owners for birds like this as not many people have the facilities to house them. We are willing to transfer longer distances for the right loving forever home, up to 100 miles if we find the right homes. We’d urge anyone who is in a position to be able to help us to get in touch."

The RSPCA has seen a surge in the numbers of pigeons arriving at shelters in the last couple of years. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual 'Adoptober' rehoming campaign, urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

The charity says its rescue centres are jam-packed and there are more animals arriving at shelters than being re-homed.

In 2023, the RSPCA found new homes for 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, but that number is far fewer than the 40,118 animals that arrived at shelters across England and Wales.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: "We are issuing a rallying cry to anyone considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

"There’s nothing more heartwarming than a successful adoption, and the wonderful staff at our branches and centres celebrate every time an animal finds their forever home."

