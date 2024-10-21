Rapper A$AP Rocky is reportedly set to buy EFL football club Tranmere Rovers in a multi-million pound deal.

The 36-year-old, who is in a relationship with popstar and billionaire cosmetics mogul Rihanna, 36, is thought to have stakes in an investment group lead by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina.

According to reports, Tacopina has been in talks with the League Two football team for a majority stake deal of 80 per cent worth £15million.

A$AP Rocky is part of an investment group headed up by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina. Credit: PA Images

If the deal is confirmed, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is likely to attend games alongside Rihanna at Prenton Park in Birkenhead.

Reports have claimed that a documentary similar to the critically-acclaimed docu-series 'Welcome to Wrexham' could also be in the pipeline.

The series documents the events of the Welsh football club as told by the club's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as they learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the world.

Tranmere Rovers is currently owned by Mark and Nicola Palios, who have owned the club for a decade.