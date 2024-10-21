Play Brightcove video

Jane Bateman and Alex Stepney speak to Victoria Grimes

Sir Bobby Charlton’s name is continuing to make a difference in the world, according to those entrusted to continue his legacy.

The England and Manchester United legend died on 21 October 2013 at the age of 86.

One of Britain's greatest goal scorers, he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Jane Bateman, vice chair of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation, said “Many people knew of Bobby the great footballer, the gentleman, but not so many people knew there was this humanitarian side to him and that he even had a charity.

"So it’s been a privilege to be able to tell that story about Bobby over the last year."

Sir Bobby Charlton at the ground he dubbed the Theatre of Dreams

The Foundation continues its work with a number of initiatives in his name, including Sir Bobby’s Street Reds which gives footballing opportunities to young people in Moss Side, Manchester.

The charity also sponsors three safe-play hubs near the frontline in Ukraine, and helps provide prosthetic limbs for those injured by landmines in Cambodia.

“What hurt Bobby the most was when he met children and young people who had gone out to play football and come back with life-changing injuries.

“He met some of those children and young people who lost an arm and lost a leg. It broke his heart. He couldn’t turn his back on them. That’s where the charity started."

Sir Bobby with an old friend

Teammate Alex Stepney was Manchester United's goalkeeper when they became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

He helps with the Street Reds scheme and said his friend would be pleased to know his work continues after his death.

"Bobby would love it,” he said.

"He was a humble guy. When they opened the south stand at Old Trafford and called it the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand he said to me on the pitch ‘I don’t deserve this'."

Sir Bobby in 1972

Sir Bobby joined Manchester United in 1953, at the age of 16.

He played 758 games and scored 249 goals during his 17 years at Old Trafford.

Sir Bobby was also a member of the England team that won the World Cup in 1966 which was when he also became the winner of the Ballon d'Or.

He remains England’s third-highest goal scorer.