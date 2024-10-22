The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man will face a vote of no confidence in the Island's parliament.

Alfred Cannan MHK was chosen to lead the Isle of Man Government in September 2021, following the Island's general election.

His leadership has come under question by Tim Glover MHK, who has written to politicians outlining his intention to call the vote at the next sitting of Tynwald.

It comes after Lawrie Hooper MHK resigned as the Island's health minister, claiming Mr Cannan is "trying to privatise our health service", something the Chief Minister rejects.

A majority of 13 of the 24 politicians are required to vote against Mr Cannan in the House of Keys, for the leader to lose his role.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said: "There is much to resolve, not least the delivery of healthcare and our financial sustainability.

He concluded: "I am focused on the job. My diary is not changing and together with colleagues across Government we have a busy week ahead.”

The vote is expected to take place during a sitting of the House of Keys on Tuesday 29 October.

