The Classic TT is set to return to the Isle of Man, with an enhanced schedule of racing due for 2025.

Returning after six years, the event will run in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix (MGP), extending the fortnight of racing in the Isle of Man.

It follows an internal review with stakeholders to make sure a second Mountain Course event each year can be financially sustainable, set against increasing costs and decreasing visitor numbers.

The Manx Grand Prix will run a revised four-race programme for modern machinery, with six days of practice sessions beginning on Sunday 17th August.

Qualifying for the Classic TT will get underway from Wednesday 20th August 2025, with a five race schedule set to take place over Wednesday 27th August and Friday 29th August.

Racing for the Classic TT will start with three races scheduled starting with the Formula 1 TT, followed by the Lightweight TT and then the Historic Junior TT.

Friday the 29th August will open with the prestigious Historic Senior TT, followed by the Senior Classic TT closing the event.

Riders in the Classic TT take on the world-famous Mountain Course made up of public roads around the Isle of Man. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

The Classic TT was last staged from 2013 to 2019 and attracted the world's best teams and most exotic machinery, along with the fastest modern day TT competitors.

John McBride, Chairman, Manx Motor Cycle Club added: ‘"We are incredibly excited for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix. The revised race programme, and modern racing focus will offer competitors and fans alike a highly competitive and thrilling spectacle.

"We are pleased to be able to give our riders better value for money with two races per class, as well as increased practice time, and feel that this re-focused approach, will ensure that the event can continue to play an important role in road racing for many years to come.”

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man TT Races commented: “The Classic TT captured the imagination of fans when it ran previously, and we are excited to bring it back as a celebration of some of the most iconic decades in TT history.

"The 80s and 90s in particular were a time of intense rivalries, iconic machines and record breaking racing, and this event will be a place where fans can reconnect with those unforgettable moments.

"The Classic TT will not only honour the great riders of those eras but also provide a chance to see some of legendary machines roar back to life on the Mountain Course, piloted by the best riders of the modern day.”

The provisional schedule for the MGP and Classic TT is:

Sunday 17 August

Afternoon Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Monday 18 August

Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Tuesday 19 August

Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Wednesday 20 August

Afternoon Qualifying: Contingency session

Evening Qualifying: Classic TT

Thursday 21 August

Afternoon Qualifying: Contingency session

Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT

Friday 22 August

Afternoon Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT

Evening Qualifying: Contingency session

Saturday 23 August (Race Day)

Supertwin Manx Grand Prix

Supersport Manx Grand Prix

Qualifying: Classic TT

Sunday 24 August

Race Day: Contingency session

Monday 25 August

Junior Manx Grand Prix

Senior Manx Grand Prix

Qualifying: Classic TT

Tuesday 26 August

Race Day: Contingency session

Wednesday 27 August

Formula 1 TT Race

Lightweight TT Race

Historic Junior TT Race

Thursday 28 August

Race Day: Contingency session

Friday 29 August

Historic Senior TT Race

Senior Classic TT Race

Classic TT Parade

