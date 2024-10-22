Classic TT returns to Isle of Man racing schedule for 2025 in enhanced fortnight of motorsport
The Classic TT is set to return to the Isle of Man, with an enhanced schedule of racing due for 2025.
Returning after six years, the event will run in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix (MGP), extending the fortnight of racing in the Isle of Man.
It follows an internal review with stakeholders to make sure a second Mountain Course event each year can be financially sustainable, set against increasing costs and decreasing visitor numbers.
The Manx Grand Prix will run a revised four-race programme for modern machinery, with six days of practice sessions beginning on Sunday 17th August.
Qualifying for the Classic TT will get underway from Wednesday 20th August 2025, with a five race schedule set to take place over Wednesday 27th August and Friday 29th August.
Racing for the Classic TT will start with three races scheduled starting with the Formula 1 TT, followed by the Lightweight TT and then the Historic Junior TT.
Friday the 29th August will open with the prestigious Historic Senior TT, followed by the Senior Classic TT closing the event.
The Classic TT was last staged from 2013 to 2019 and attracted the world's best teams and most exotic machinery, along with the fastest modern day TT competitors.
John McBride, Chairman, Manx Motor Cycle Club added: ‘"We are incredibly excited for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix. The revised race programme, and modern racing focus will offer competitors and fans alike a highly competitive and thrilling spectacle.
"We are pleased to be able to give our riders better value for money with two races per class, as well as increased practice time, and feel that this re-focused approach, will ensure that the event can continue to play an important role in road racing for many years to come.”
Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man TT Races commented: “The Classic TT captured the imagination of fans when it ran previously, and we are excited to bring it back as a celebration of some of the most iconic decades in TT history.
"The 80s and 90s in particular were a time of intense rivalries, iconic machines and record breaking racing, and this event will be a place where fans can reconnect with those unforgettable moments.
"The Classic TT will not only honour the great riders of those eras but also provide a chance to see some of legendary machines roar back to life on the Mountain Course, piloted by the best riders of the modern day.”
The provisional schedule for the MGP and Classic TT is:
Sunday 17 August
Afternoon Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Monday 18 August
Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Tuesday 19 August
Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Wednesday 20 August
Afternoon Qualifying: Contingency session
Evening Qualifying: Classic TT
Thursday 21 August
Afternoon Qualifying: Contingency session
Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT
Friday 22 August
Afternoon Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT
Evening Qualifying: Contingency session
Saturday 23 August (Race Day)
Supertwin Manx Grand Prix
Supersport Manx Grand Prix
Qualifying: Classic TT
Sunday 24 August
Race Day: Contingency session
Monday 25 August
Junior Manx Grand Prix
Senior Manx Grand Prix
Qualifying: Classic TT
Tuesday 26 August
Race Day: Contingency session
Wednesday 27 August
Formula 1 TT Race
Lightweight TT Race
Historic Junior TT Race
Thursday 28 August
Race Day: Contingency session
Friday 29 August
Historic Senior TT Race
Senior Classic TT Race
Classic TT Parade
