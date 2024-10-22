Classic TT returns to Isle of Man racing schedule for 2025 in enhanced fortnight of motorsport

The enhanced event will run from Sunday 17 to Friday 29 August. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

The Classic TT is set to return to the Isle of Man, with an enhanced schedule of racing due for 2025.

Returning after six years, the event will run in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix (MGP), extending the fortnight of racing in the Isle of Man.

It follows an internal review with stakeholders to make sure a second Mountain Course event each year can be financially sustainable, set against increasing costs and decreasing visitor numbers.

The Manx Grand Prix will run a revised four-race programme for modern machinery, with six days of practice sessions beginning on Sunday 17th August.

Qualifying for the Classic TT will get underway from Wednesday 20th August 2025, with a five race schedule set to take place over Wednesday 27th August and Friday 29th August.

Racing for the Classic TT will start with three races scheduled starting with the Formula 1 TT, followed by the Lightweight TT and then the Historic Junior TT.

Friday the 29th August will open with the prestigious Historic Senior TT, followed by the Senior Classic TT closing the event.

How does the Manx Grand Prix compare to the Isle of Man TT?
Riders in the Classic TT take on the world-famous Mountain Course made up of public roads around the Isle of Man. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

The Classic TT was last staged from 2013 to 2019 and attracted the world's best teams and most exotic machinery, along with the fastest modern day TT competitors.

John McBride, Chairman, Manx Motor Cycle Club added: ‘"We are incredibly excited for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix. The revised race programme, and modern racing focus will offer competitors and fans alike a highly competitive and thrilling spectacle.

"We are pleased to be able to give our riders better value for money with two races per class, as well as increased practice time, and feel that this re-focused approach, will ensure that the event can continue to play an important role in road racing for many years to come.”

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man TT Races commented: “The Classic TT captured the imagination of fans when it ran previously, and we are excited to bring it back as a celebration of some of the most iconic decades in TT history.

"The 80s and 90s in particular were a time of intense rivalries, iconic machines and record breaking racing, and this event will be a place where fans can reconnect with those unforgettable moments.

"The Classic TT will not only honour the great riders of those eras but also provide a chance to see some of legendary machines roar back to life on the Mountain Course, piloted by the best riders of the modern day.”

The provisional schedule for the MGP and Classic TT is:

Sunday 17 August

  • Afternoon Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Monday 18 August

  • Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Tuesday 19 August

  • Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Wednesday 20 August

  • Afternoon Qualifying: Contingency session

  • Evening Qualifying: Classic TT

Thursday 21 August

  • Afternoon Qualifying: Contingency session

  • Evening Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT

Friday 22 August

  • Afternoon Qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT

  • Evening Qualifying: Contingency session

Saturday 23 August (Race Day)

  • Supertwin Manx Grand Prix

  • Supersport Manx Grand Prix

  • Qualifying: Classic TT

Sunday 24 August

  • Race Day: Contingency session

Monday 25 August

  • Junior Manx Grand Prix

  • Senior Manx Grand Prix

  • Qualifying: Classic TT

Tuesday 26 August

  • Race Day: Contingency session

Wednesday 27 August

  • Formula 1 TT Race

  • Lightweight TT Race

  • Historic Junior TT Race

Thursday 28 August

  • Race Day: Contingency session

Friday 29 August

  • Historic Senior TT Race

  • Senior Classic TT Race

  • Classic TT Parade

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...